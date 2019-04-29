Jail at least two 'big fish' for corruption, MP says

Theft of public resources by state officials is still a problem despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declared war on graft, an MP has said.

Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina said unscrupulous officials are enriching themselves from public coffers, ignoring the President's efforts to slay the corruption dragon.

He urged Kenyans to unite and support Uhuru’s war on graft.

The MP spoke on Friday at General Kago Primary School in Thika when he issued Sh27.6 million bursaries to 7,500 beneficiaries.

Wainaina told the President to go for "the big fish" and jail at least two who have been implicated in graft scandals so as a warning to others.

“I’m urging President Uhuru to jail at least two individuals who have been implicated in corruption scandals so as to ward off other ravenous individuals from public coffers. The war will be worn if these people are put behind bars for not less than 10 years,” Wainaina said.

The MP reiterated his proposal that those found culpable of stealing public resources should be amputated.

“Let their hands and legs be chopped off. We will fundraise for their wheelchairs and they will no longer be able to steal public resources. Stern action must be taken against these enemies of our nation,” Wainaina said.

The lawmaker said corruption has spread to the devolved units, saying corrupt county chiefs have been embezzling public funds at the expense of development.

“The situation is worse in the counties and the relevant agencies mandated to combat graft should pitch campsat the counties. Corrupt county heads and officials are amassing wealth by sweeping clean public coffers,” the lawmaker said.

Wainaina said apart from public funds some county bosses and their cronies are after public utilities located within their counties.

He took issue with the Kiambu county government saying the leadership is after cemetery land in Thika town as well as the 635 acres that was hived off by Del Monte Ltd.

“The greed for public land must be tamed. It’s a pity that some people want to encroach on a cemetery where residents bury their loved ones. So long as I am the MP here I’ll make sure that no inch of the cemetery land will be encroached,” Wainaina said.