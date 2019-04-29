Family seeks Sh5 million for child's treatment

It is the dream of every parent to watch their children enjoy robust health and eventually become responsible adults.

But for the family of Francis Mwangi from Chaka, Nyeri, this dream has been blurred after his daughter Cynthia Wairimu, aged five, developed condition known as Fanconi anemia that requires Sh5 million to treat in India.

Mwangi, 40, and his wife Rose Nyaguthii have exhausted their resources seeking treatment for their daughter in various hospitals. They have been advised to take Wairimu overseas for bone marrow transplant.

Fanconi anemia is a rare and serious inherited blood disorder that leads to bone marrow failure, preventing the body from making enough new blood cells.

It can also cause bone marrow to make faulty blood cells, leading to problems such as leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

“We have exhausted all our resources in visiting hospitals for blood transfusion,” Mwangi said.

He said doctors estimate the cost of treatment to go up to Sh5 million and is now appealing to the government, humanitarian organizations and individual well-wishers to help him.

Donations can be sent to M-Pesa pay bill number 820512, account Cynthia Wairimu Medical Fund. Mwangi can be reached on 0724 219 741.