Kirinyaga women and youth told to seek state tenders

Youth and women in Kirinyaga have been asked to register business companies to benefit from government tenders running into billions of money.

Principal Secretary Public Works Mwangi Maringa said he was concerned that youth and women from Kirinyaga have not been left out. “I want to see part of that money coming to this area,” he said.

The PS said the tenders offered an opportunity to the public to trade with the government and challenged the group to take the advantage.

While having a dialogue with residents at Ngaru trading center, Maringa said he was out to know the reason as top why Kirinyaga people were not applying for the tenders.

He said some time back, he organised training for 600 youths and women, part of which was to give them awareness on how to register business companies.

“Look at the newspapers where the government tenders are placed every Tuesday. 30 per cent of the tenders are classified as reserved for the youth and women,” he noted.

Maringa said the tenders were processed openly without favour. On the ongoing Huduma Namba registration, the PS said the data would help the government in making the right projections in service delivery.

“The same will help in the fight against terrorism in that whichever place one goes to, the number will be able to give all the information concerning the individual,” he said.