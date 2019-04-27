EACC probing 25 ministers, PSs and governors over corruption

Twenty-five Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and serving governors are among individuals being investigated for graft by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said between 2014 and 2019, his office had received 600 files for investigation. There are fears the country would have lost Sh72 billion during that period.

In the past year, the DPP has been investigating corruption cases against senior officers in which the government lost Sh 17 billion through underhand dealings.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Emily Kamau on Friday told the press some of the cases include the Angloleasing scandal.

Kamau said to date they have handled 25 cases involving former Cabinet ministers, Cabinet secretaries and PSs. Seven serving and former governors are also being investigated.

"Former and serving Members of Parliament, 41 heads of parastatals, and 25 senior county officials are facing 11 cases," she said.

This emerged when the ODPP, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission held a meeting with the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training at Enashipai Resort in Naivasha.

Kamau, who is also in charge of economic, international and emerging crimes, said the amount of money involved has had serious implications in the economy. She said they are determined to reach a quick conclusion so that Kenyans can get justice.

"The laws on assets recovery and the public officer ethics act should be revisited since it takes too much time in court while getting orders to freeze property and assets acquired through proceeds of corruption," she said.

Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban said there was need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in the war against graft.

Shaban said Parliament has a key role to play in ensuring that public funds were used for the intended purposes while making sure they played their oversight role effectively.

"We cannot leave the war on corruption to government agencies alone and all of us including the non-state actors have a role to play to safeguard public property," she said.

Parliamentary Service Commission member Samuel Chepkonga said there was need for adequate laws that will help speed up corruption cases.

"Kenyans need to get value for money. This can only be done if Parliament plays its rightful role to ensure necessary laws are put in place to fight corruption," he said.