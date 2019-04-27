ATMs heist: Cops get seven more days to detain driver

The court on Friday granted police seven days to continue detaining a motorist linked to last weekend's theft of Sh14.5 million from Barclays Bank ATMs.

Kiambu principal magistrate Brian Khaemba granted investigators more time to complete investigation against Patrick Nyoike Karanja who was arrested on Wednesday at Guru Nanak in Nairobi.

This follows an application by Joseph Muriuki who is part of the teams investigating stealing, electronic fraud, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He told the court the suspect was found in possession of a car believed to have been used in committing an offence.

He said the offence was committed between April 1, 2018, and April 23, 2019, at the ATMs in Mulidwa, Kenya Cinema, Kenyatta National Hospital, and Mater Hospital.

The court heard that the ATMs are alleged to have been loaded with money by the G4S team, which is mandated to do so by the bank.

Muriuki said that the thieves might have taken advantage of the current systems upgrade at the bank to steal the money from ATMs in Buruburu, Kenya Cinema, Kenyatta National Hospital, and South B.

The case will be mention on May 3.