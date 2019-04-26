New Kiambu police commander puts criminals on notice

The new Kiambu county police commander has warned criminals to change or they will be dealt with mercilessly.

Ali Nuno has been transferred from Nyeri county. He has swapped places with Adiel Nyange.

On Thursday, Nuno said his first job will be to gather and analyse data. He'll then come up with a strategy to combat crime. He spoke during a handover ceremony at the county police headquarters in Kiambu town.

“I can categorically say I'm now in charge of Kiambu," he said, adding that he will ensure residents are secure.

Nuno urged residents and other security sector players to support the war on crime.

“I normally use an open-door policy. Members of the general public and any officer are free to come to my office to offer any critical information that will help us ensure Kiambu is safe,” he said.

Nuno is no stranger to the anti-crime crackdown. He was in charge of Kayole police division in 2015 when the dreaded Gaza gang and the outlawed Mungiki sect tried to terrorise residents. The gangs suffered defeats at the hands of sec urity officers.

The Gaza criminal gang is said to have resurfaced in Kiambu and neighbouring counties after the no-nonsense Hessy wa Kayole, Hessy wa Dandora and Saigon pushed them out of the city.

Outgoing Kiambu county police commander Nyange on Thursday said he reduced crime rates using the Nyumba Kumi initiative.

“The Nyumba Kumi initiative and community policing, including all stakeholders that provide vital information to the police, have been very vital in making sure Kiambu county crime does not escalate. We were able to manage many situations,” he said.

He cautioned politicians against interfering in security matters. In 2018, there were reports that political gangs had been formed by politicians to be used to intimidate rivals or critics.

Roads executive John Mugwe and some residents were attacked in broad daylight by a gang at the Kiambu county government headquarters. No one was brought to book in connection with the attacks. Residents say those culpable are known to the police.

