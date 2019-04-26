Mystery as mum, newborn die in Kikuyu hospital

Police in Kikuyu, Kiambu county, are investigating the death of a woman who delivered at a private hospital and her baby.

Kikuyu subcounty police commander Musa Kongoli on Thursday confirmed they are investigating the cause of Hellen Wanjiru's death at St Teresa Hospital, and that of her baby.

Kongoli did not elaborate.

The hospital management declined to comment.

A postmortem was expected to be conducted on Thursday afternoon.

Wanjiru, 32, was admitted and her family said she was to have a C-section.

She died on Wednesday morning with her baby.

Her family in Uthiru is demanding answers.

Family member Muchiri Ngunguru said,"This is very shameful. We are now mourning instead of rejoicing."

Family lawyer Stanley Kuria said a government pathologist should conduct a postmortem on Wanjiru and her baby.

"We suspect an act of negligence based on the details we have already collected as a family. We demand a postmortem," he said.