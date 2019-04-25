Tanga Tanga told to declare stand on Jubilee unity

Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has said Team Tanga Tanga is undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta's efforts to unify the Jubilee Party.

Team Tanga Tanga is openly supporting Deputy President William Ruto's bid for President in 2022 and criticising the war on corruption as an effort to hobble the DP.

Wamuchomba was speaking on Wednesday at ACK St James Cathedral in Kiambu town where she gave out bursary funds worth Sh4 million.

The money is from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

She said the Tanga Tanga faction should say officially if they have joined the opposition, as they have been complaining "while inside the house they own".

“I challenge those leaders who have been complaining all the time to declare their stand," Wamuchomba said.

The party leaders is President Uhuru Kenyatta and that has not changed, she said.

"But we in Jubilee have taken stones and started throwing them at the President."

If they feel so angry about the handshake between the President d ODM chief Raila Odinga, she said, they should shake hands with someone else. She cited James James Orengo, TJ Kajwang, Musalia Mudavadi or Kalonzo Musyoka. I

"It is not a must you shake Raila's hand so Kenya can be at peace," Wamuchomba said.

She said the Tanga Tanga team is working day and night to disrupt the peace built by President Kenyatta and Raila by going around, speaking ill and embarrassing the President.

“Stop insulting others, declare your stand and stop pretending to support the Jubilee Party agenda," the woman representative said.

The Tanga Tanga faction is launching projects initiated by the President through national government to gain mileage for themselves, she said.

“The other day they claimed that DCI is working with thieves, who are thieves? The President?" Wamuchomba asked.

“ ... these people are making it hard for the President to visit Kiambu because he sees us as not loving him, and that's fuelled by some leaders here."

She said many projects in Kiambu have stalled due to the complaining of some leaders.

She said Governor Ferdinand Waititu did not give her land to build a rehabilitation centre, but President Kenyatta did.