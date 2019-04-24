Drugs blamed for mental illness in Murang'a

Increased psychiatric episodes in Murang’a county have caused concern among residents.

Angela Muthoni, a psychiatric nurse in Murang’a Level 5 Hospitals, most cases of illness and episodes are attributed to heavy bhang smoking. Many use other drugs as well.

She said the hospital sees patients throughout the month, mostly men aged 15 to 39 years.

They see 10 to 20 patients a day, mostly treated and discharged.

Muthoni said tests carried indicate that their conditions are triggered by excessive drug use that overwhelms their bodies.

Drugs are easily available, even to students, she said.

Muthoni said the treatment of drug addiction and mental conditions is sensitive and requires support from patients’ families and society. Some people relapse when they fail to get adequate support.

“Drug abuse can cause delusions that may prompt patients to take their lives,” she said.

Central region has only two mental health treatment centres. The other is in Nyeri general hospital.

Psychiatrist James Mburu said the mental ward has 20 beds.