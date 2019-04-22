Farmer fears for life over land dispute

A Limuru farmer and beekeeper who has been in a land dispute with a church is alleging that his life is in danger.

Anthony Kang’ethe said on Saturday that he has been receiving threatening calls from unidentified people. He has informed officers at Tigoni police station.

Kang’ethe said problems started when the former Limuru Urban Council double allocated the church a parcel next to his.

He said the 12 acres he was allocated in 1983 at Manguo Swamp used to be the former Kiambu showground.

However, in mid-1997, the council allocated a parcel next to his to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. But a portion of the church’s land is extended to his farm, he said.

“The council also allocated other people some plots on my land. I only have an allotment letter. We have disagreed with the church over the boundary for many years.”

Kang’ethe is asking Limuru police boss Eunice Githure to investigate those threats since "he has provided all the information and evidence the police needed."

He said that last week, his trees worth Sh14 million were felled along the disputed section and carried away without his knowledge. He believes the timber has already been sold to saw millers.