Don't over-tax Kenyans to fund housing project, state urged

Mathioya MP Peter Kimari has asked the government to look for other ways to raise funds for the low-cost housing project instead of taxing Kenyans.

The MP said Kenyans are already overburdened with taxes and a high-cost of living.

The government intends to build 500,000 houses estimated to cost Sh1.3 trillion by 2022 as part of its Big Four agenda.

Kimari said he does not understand why the government wants to impose 1.5 per cent tax on Kenyans, yet investors have been identified to support it.

“Why do we then need to create another fund when several foreign contractors have committed to build the houses once the government provides land?" Kimari asked.

The issue of raising more money from Kenyans when they are overburdened with taxes, does not make sense, the MP said.