Culpable ministers must be convicted to win trust — Nyeri senator

Untamed corruption is threatening the survival of ordinary Kenyans and efforts must be put in place to stop it before it gets out of hand.

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina gave the warning yesterday, saying the current hunger crises in some parts of the country could have been tackled easily were it not for graft. He said corruption has ruined many sectors, citing coffee, tea and cane farming.

He said mega irrigation projects that were supposed to promote food security and sustainable water supply were turned into cash cows.

“Something drastic needs to be done urgently. The country continues to bleed, not just because of corruption but also from stealing,” he told the Star on the phone.

“Kenya cannot survive, leave alone develop, with the magnitude of corruption that has been reported by the World Bank and the other bodies.”

He said healthcare has become a challenge because medicines are ending up in private facilities.

“Corruption is leading to the death of ordinary people. When relief food is diverted, those deserving risk death,” Maina said.

"What ordinary citizens used to rely on is almost dead because of corruption. Go everywhere, including Nyeri, you will find young people just idling. Farms are no longer profitable, and industries that used to give them jobs are either closed or underperforming."

He said convictions of powerful individuals is the only way of assuring the country that the fight against corruption is serious.

“Corruption or actual stealing of public resources is the greatest threat to the survival of Kenya and must be fought in all ways.”

Maina said he will soon introduce a petition in the Senate on behalf of Nyeri farmers to have the ailing tea and coffee sectors revived.

Maina appealed to religious organisations to strongly condemn and demand action against corruption.

On Friday, ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit urged government agencies mandated to fight graft to carry out their responsibility with diligence, promptness and impartiality.

“We demand that all personal resources and assets of those convicted be repossessed by the state and publicly declared so,” he said.

On April 4, President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted that he was under pressure to fire corrupt civil servants and political appointees.

"I'm well aware that the task ahead of us is, no doubt, enormous. But there is no turning back on our quest to transform our national economy to become truly an engine for creating jobs and opportunities for Kenyans," he said.