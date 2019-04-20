HIGH ALERT

Nyeri bans food hawking to stop cholera

Executive says frequent interaction with Nairobi risks cross-border transmission

In Summary

• Outbreaks reported in Machakos, Nairobi, Garissa and Kajiado counties 

• Households without treated water will be supplied with free chlorine tablets

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Health CEC Rachel Kamau at a past event
Nyeri county has banned food hawking and instructed that all food outlets be re-inspected to prevent the spread of cholera.

Health executive Rachel Kamau cited the transmission patterns in Machakos, Nairobi, Garissa and Kajiado counties where outbreaks have been reported. She has called on residents to be on high alert. 

A  press release said 1,350 cases and six deaths have been reported nationally since April 16.

“A cholera outbreak has been reported in Nairobi Hospital involving the staff. As at April 16. The hospital had received 22 cases and one death,” the CEC said. 

She added that due to the proximity and frequent interaction between Nyeri and Nairobi county, there is increased danger of cross-border transmission if precautionary measures are not put in place. 

Cholera is an acute and sometimes fatal intestinal infection characterised by sudden onset of profuse watery diarrhoea and vomiting with an average incubation period of 2-3 days.

It affects the general population and everybody is at risk of infection.

If patients are not treated promptly, the loss of a large amount of fluids and salts from the body can lead to severe dehydration and swift death.

The fatality rate in untreated cases may reach 30 to 50 per cent, she added.

Cholera mainly occurs in areas with poor sanitation, inadequate safe faecal disposal facilities and poor hygiene practices.

The public has been advised to observe preventive measures and good hygiene.

All households without treated water will be supplied with free chlorine tablets. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
20 April 2019 - 00:00

