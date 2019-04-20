Ndeiya residents survive on one meal a day

Most families in Ndeiya, Limuru, are surviving on only one meal a day because of the drought.

MP Peter Mwathi said there are reports that nearly 60 per cent of residents only eat supper.

"I have reported this to the relevant authorities in the government, and I'm urging them to take quick action before a disaster strikes," he said.

He has urged the government to give residents relief food because the area is semi arid.

Mwathi said nearly all vegetation have dried up because of the harsh weather condition. "When you pass there, you'll notice all is not well as the grass and bushes have dried up. Only trees, especially those that can withstand drought are still green," he said.

Wanjiru Gitau from the Kenya Red Cross Society said the affected villages include Kiriri, Guatho, Makutano and Nguirubi.

She praised the government, churches, individuals and corporate firms for supporting the hungry.

"We should not disregard the Ndeiya issue. The area is so dry and when the dry parts of this country are affected, they are also affected," Gitau said.

MP Mwathi has also urged the government to start preparing to distribute seeds of fast growing but drought resistant food crops to residents.

"We expect rains anytime. We urge the government to distribute drought resistant seeds, since they can withstand the sunny and dry conditions of the area," he added.