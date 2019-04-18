Mt Kenya artistes form sacco, buy Sh8m land

Benga artistes from the Mt Kenya region have ventured into the real estate sector a few months after forming a Sacco.

About 300 artistes have bought Sh8 million land at Kenol town in Maragua, Murang’a county. They plan to put up a commercial building.

The group chaired by renowned artiste John De Mathew came together in January after months of infighting amongst the musicians.

They started feuding in October last year during the burial of artiste Joseph Kamaru when President Uhuru Kenyatta said he would meet them.

Earlier gospel artiste Ben Githae spoke on their behalf to have a sit-down with the President. He said they had been instrumental in the reelection of the Jubilee government.

The artistes failed to agree, however, on who would represent them at the meeting that never materialised. But they came together in January and formed the Tamco sacco.