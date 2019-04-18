Central women MPs back Ruto in 2022

Three women legislators from Central Kenya have hit out at polticians from the region determined to block Deputy President William Ruto from succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The leaders accused Kieleweke team led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Nyeri Town lawmaker Ngunjiri Wambugu of dividing Jubilee and the country.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami said Kamanda has failed as chairman of the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity.

Kamanda is dividing Kenyans instead of uniting them, the MP said.

Mukami said Kamanda and Ngunjiri Wambugu are causing deep divisions in Jubilee Party and the country.

“Kamanda is the chairman of the Committee on National Cohesion in Parliament and should be bringing people together. But is he now bringing cohesion or division?” she said.

The MPs spoke at Nyamachaki PCEA church in Nyeri town where Mukami donated Sh400,000 from the NGAAF kitty to Ngao Yetu Sacco.

She accused Kamanda of fighting the DP after losing the Starehe parliamentary seat to Charles Njagua who has roots in Othaya.

The woman rep asked Wambugu and the Kieleweke group to tell Kenyans what they have done for their constituents instead of causing divisions in the ruling party.

Mukami urged residents to stand with DP Ruto, saying most of the Kieleweke politicians who visited the county last Sunday had never been to the area and just visited for political reasons.

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege denied reports her bodyguard and that of her Nyandarua counterpart Faith Gitau had been withdrawn for supporting Ruto.

She said it is more than three years to the General Election and leaders should hold their horses. Chege accused Mt Kenya leaders of being the most vocal in pre-mature campaigns.

She said some people had mislead the President and caused division between him and his deputy.

Chege asked women to support Ruto in 2022 saying good deeds can only be repaid with similar action.

Gitau called on politicians to respect President Kenyatta and his deputy, saying they only recognize the two as mandated to lead the country.

Maragua MP Mary Wamahua said Ruto stood by Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 and called on voters to support him in 2022.

“But now there are some people here who when they see you with Ruto, they say you are an enemy going round insulting the President. These people are just after causing confusion among Kenyans,” she said

Wamahua said the President told them since he is so busy they should be seek help from the DP.

“But why are things changing now that when I am seen with William, I am accused of insulting the President yet he has never told us that he ceased working with his deputy?”

The MP said Kieleweke team has lost track .

She said those who have evidence that anyone has stolen public funds should report to the DCI for action.

She accused the Kieleweke team of branding some as corrupt saying they have hidden agenda.