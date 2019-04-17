Commissioner declares war on rogue meat dealers

The days of rogue inspectors and dealers in uninspected meat are numbered, Nyandarua county commissioner Boaz Cherutich has said.

He raised the alarm over the increase in cattle theft in the region and said they would ensure no meat is transported without a permit.

“Cartels are buying emaciated and sick cattle for meat. They slaughter them at night and transport the meat to Burma market in Nairobi for sale to unsuspecting traders,” Cherutich said.

He said he would marshal veterinary officers in Nairobi and other counties to help in wiping out the cartels.

The commissioner regretted that 24 cattle that had recently been stolen were later found slaughtered.

“The county governor has promised to partner with us so that the rogue meat inspectors are wiped away and only accredited officers are allowed in the trade,” said Cherutich.

A fortnight ago, the commissioner banned the transportation of livestock and carcasses at night.

