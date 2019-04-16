Mama Ngina University to open in 2022

President Kenyatta’s Gatundu South constituency will have a public university in three years.

Mama Ngina University, which is a constituent college of Kenyatta University, will be built at a cost of Sh2 billion is projected to open its doors in 2022.

The university will sit on 10 acres but the management intends to purchase another 40 acres to put up learning and accommodation facilities for students and staff.

The institution was conceptualized in 2013 by former area MP the late Joseph Ngugi.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Mutomo, KU chancellor Benson Wairegi said the institution will admit at least 10,000 students once complete.

Wairegi said the institution will help increase university enrollment expected to sky-rocket as a result of free primary and secondary education.

“Once the state fully implements the free primary and secondary education programmes as well as the 100 per cent transition, higher learning institutions in the country will face considerable pressure to enroll more students. Mama Ngina University will come in handy in addressing the pressure,” the chancellor said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said the university will come with other major developments including improving land value.

Kuria said the constituency faces a major housing problem.

“Workers in other facilities including colleges reside in other areas like Thika, Juja, Ruiru and Kenyatta Road. We are facing housing challenges in Gatundu,” Kuria said.

The lawmaker called on residents and investors to seize the opportunity and invest in housing projects including construction hostels to accommodate students expected to join the University.

KU vice chancellor Paul Wainaina called on the Kiambu county government to ensure developments around the institution are controlled for a conducive and secure learning environment.

“We will partner with the county government, residents and private investors to ensure that developments are organized. We anticipate having proper shopping centres around the college, good roads, proper drainage as well as provision of water and sanitation services,” Wainaina said.