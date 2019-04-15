Support Uhuru if you want Kikuyu vote, elders say

The Kikuyu will only back a presidential candidate in 2022 who will have supported President Kenyatta to fulfill his pledges, elders have said.

National vice chairman of the Kikuyu Council of Elders David Muthoga called on leaders to wait for official campaign time .

“But you cannot be going around the country insulting the President then expect support from the community,” he said.

He urged politicians to respect the President because he has good things in store for Kenyans including the Big Four Agenda.

Muthoga spoke in Nyeri during a meeting with Mau Mau veterans on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Meru and Kamba communities.

“There are politicians who are drunk with power and are going around insulting the head of state. They should stop disrespecting the President if they want our support,” he said.

He said the elders are embarrassed by leaders from Central who have rebelled against the President.

Muthoga said Deputy President William Ruto has not been rejected by the Kikuyu but shall be among candidates the community will negotiate with about Uhuru's succession.

However, he said, there is no agreement between the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities that the former would support DP Ruto to take over from Uhuru.

The council, he said, will continue engaging with all community elders to ensure peaceful coexistence.

But Muthoga reiterated that whoever will be supported by the Kikuyu community must show what he or she brings to the table.

The council has met various leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former vice presidents Kalonzo Musyola and Musalia Mudavadi and Somali leaders to foster peace.

“But I do not remember the council signing any MoU with the Kalenjin elders to support one presidential aspirant from the Kalenjin community in 2022,” he said.

“And if there was any, then that could have been between two people, President Uhuru and his deputy. They know what they agreed upon themselves but the two communities are just friends.”

Duncan Kariuki, the national chairman of Matigari Mau Mau group, criticized people appear to be fighting Uhuru’s government.

“Some of these people are very educated but I am shocked what they say is of no use to this country. These are the kinds of people who can cause anarchy. They should always preach peace,” he said.