Central lists 0.8 million in Huduma Namba

More than 800,000 people have registered for Huduma Namba in Central.

Regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said the region targets seven million people by the end of the exercise.

He said challenges that slowed the exercise in the initial days have been solved.

“The problems in terms of technology have been addressed and I can see that the exercise is now going on smoothly,” he said.

Nyagwanga spoke in Mahiga ward in Othaya, Nyeri, on Saturday when he toured to mobilize residents to register.

He said officials were still facing some difficulties in transmitting data due to failure of machines. The government has dispatched ICT experts to every subcounty to address the problem.

“If the problem of data transmission is addressed, then I am optimistic that by the end of the 45 days, we may achieve the set target,” the administrator said.

He said great strides have been made following a good working relationship between the national government and political leaders .