Murang'a traders protest hiked livestock levies

Traders from Muthithi market in Murang’a have protested against the county government’s decision to increase livestock levies.

They claimed they were 'ambushed' by the decision.

The traders on Tuesday conducted their business on the roadside to avoid paying the increased levies. They have been increased by Sh10 to Sh30.

They said they are forced to pay Sh70 to sell a cow in the market and Sh30 for a goat.

“We have been paying Sh20 for a goat and Sh40 for a cow. We were shocked to find that the charges had been increased,” trader Margaret Githinji said.

She has been selling in the market for close to a decade, and she does not understand why the levies have been increased.

Githinji said the county government has only constructed one toilet to serve the thousands of traders who use the market every week.

The traders later marched to MCA John Mwangi’s residence, seeking his help. They threatened to take their protests to Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s residence in Murang’a town if their concerns are not addressed.

“Why didn’t they inform us about the law when it was passed? Why ambush us with the increased levies?” a trader asked.

The MCA said the County Finance Bill was debated on and passed in the assembly last year. He said the ward representatives recommended that the county government conducts public forums before it is implemented.

Muthithi and the neighbouring Kirere markets, he said, pay the county Sh80,000 revenue per week.

The traders complained that they are sometimes forced to go to both markets before they can make a sale and that the hiked levies will hurt them.

“I'm asking the county government to sit down with the traders so that the stalemate is solved as soon as possible to save the revenue that is being lost,” Mwangi said.

