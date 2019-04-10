Othaya set for ICT hubs launch, says MP

Othaya constituency will start using ICT hubs in a fortnight, MP Gichuki Mugambi has said.

Mugambi said on Tuesday that only the computers are awaited as the rest of the equipment has been installed in many of the hubs.

He said in Chinga ward, for instance, the hub is ready and is only waiting for the launch in the next two weeks. Hubs in the other three wards will be launched from early next month.

The world, he told his constituents, is headed for knowledge economy which is powered by ICT, adding that most services can now be offered through technology.

“We must bring ICT services closer to the people and that is why I am prioritising ICT hubs in each of the four wards in the constituency,” he said.

The youth will be trained on how to use the internet to earn a living, he said.

There is a need, he said, for the youth and the public to change their mindset and welcome the use of ICT, noting that this can enable them to sell their farm produce and buy goods and services online.

The hubs will be financed through the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Mugambi told the Star that NG-CDF had set aside Sh4 million, with each ward getting Sh1 million for the project.

The first phase involves acquiring and equipping the hubs with computers and connecting them with the internet. This will be followed by providing the facilities with content.

“We plan to partner with universities and other institutions that will be able to put their courses online for access by the people.”

The centres will be expanded in the third phase to ensure they can accommodate more people.

This will also involve subdividing the hubs into business hubs, knowledge hubs and games hubs, where children can access computer games, among others.

Currently, the centres are used as meeting halls. They will also be equipped with book and ebooks so that students and the rest of the public can visit and read.

“The hubs will enable the youth to learn new skills and technologies online. Instead of our youth idling on roadsides, they will now be able to select courses and study,” Mugambi said.