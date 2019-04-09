Police bust Nyandarua cattle thieves

To their surprise, he was carrying beef. They immediately arrested Njoroge and handed him over to the local administration.

The man led Nyandarua South deputy county commissioner Peter Karanja and a team of police officers to the residence of Ronald Ibabu, 38, at Ciondo village. They made a shocking discovery.

Ibabu is a member of a cartel which has reduced Nyandarua farmers to poverty by stealing and slaughtering their animals for sale in Nairobi and other towns.

He has built a slaughterhouse in his home where cows stolen from the county are slaughtered. Meat and tens of skins were discovered.

Nyandarua county commissioner Boaz Cherutich yesterday said the arrest of Njoroge and Ibabu is a major breakthrough in dismantling the gang which has been stealing cows especially in Mirangine and Ol Kalou. He said three more suspects whom he did not name are on the run and police are hunting for them.