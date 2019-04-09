Family of fallen KDF officer wants wife's body exhumed

The family of a KDF officer who was killed in Somalia in 2016 is appealing to the government to allow them to exhume his wife’s body.

The family from Maragua, Murang’a county, says following Josphat Mbau’s death, his wife Esther Muthoni received compensation of up Sh10 million from the government which enabled her to continue supporting her two children aged nine and five.

Muthoni, the family said, lived well with her in-laws until her demise in a road accident in Kikopey last month.

The family got reports of her death from Muthoni’s family that lives in Nakuru. Her family took away the children and household items.

Muthoni’s family then refused to engage her husband’s family, inisisting they wanted to bury her remains.

The officer’s family however said she became their daughter after she married their son and wanted to bury her next to her husband’s grave.

Several consultative meetings held at Muthoni’s paternal home ended in disarray after the two families failed to agree.

The KDF officer’s family then decided to go to court to block their in-laws from taking Muthoni’s body from a morgue in Nakuru.

They arrived at the mortuary only to find that her body had been taken at 5 am and buried in a farm she had allegedly recently bought in Kongasis, Gilgil.