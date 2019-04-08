Ex-convicts fear listing for Huduma Namba

• Former convicts who have been released from prisons think they will rearrested
The government has dispelled fears that former convicts will rearrested once they register for the Huduma Namba.
Central region commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said the government is not concerned with people's history.
"This is not a certificate of good conduct. For Huduma Namba, you will not be asked about your history. All is needed are your personal details," he said.
He spoke in Limuru town when he visited to inspect the registration progress.
Nyagwanga encouraged men who have mistresses to come out and register without fear.
The official said the government is not interested in their "mipango ya kando" (mistresses).
He spoke at a time when men who have 'mistresses' fear to register so their property will not be brought to the open and be subdivided between his wife and mistresses.
Resident Simon Ndung'u said, "People who have been released from jail fear they would be taken back to prison if their details are taken. Others who fear are those with mipango ya kando," he said.
He praised Central residents for coming out in large numbers to register, saying it was hard to tell the percentage of those who have listed.
