Ex-convicts fear listing for Huduma Namba

The government has dispelled fears that former convicts will rearrested once they register for the Huduma Namba.

Central region commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said the government is not concerned with people's history.

"This is not a certificate of good conduct. For Huduma Namba, you will not be asked about your history. All is needed are your personal details," he said.

He spoke in Limuru town when he visited to inspect the registration progress.

Nyagwanga encouraged men who have mistresses to come out and register without fear.