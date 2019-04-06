Murang'a traders have one month to repaint buildings

The county government has given traders in Murang'a town one month to repaint their buildings to give it a facelift from its colonial look.

Murang’a town manager Jeremiah Mwirigi said the deadline for the repainting was to expire on April 4, but it was extended to end of the month.

The business community has agreed to follow the directive and there is no resistance, Mwirigi said.

Traders in each street are encouraged to paint a particular colour that will beautify the town and give it a vibrant look.

The oldest street in the town, Uhuru Highway, will be painted purple and cream to signify peace and calm, he said.

“Murang’a people are known to be peaceful and business-oriented, which informed the decision to pick the two colours. We are also associating them with colour and beauty,” he said.

The second oldest, Biashara Street, will be painted orange and sky blue. It hosts Marigiti market that serves Murang'a town.

The two colours, Mwirigi said, represent fruits such as mangoes and oranges that are sold in the market and which are produced in the county in plenty.

Ihura Street, which hosts Ihura Stadium, will be painted grey. The colour is associated with Kikuyu traditions. The stadium is named after General Ihura who was a Mau Mau veteran.

Mwirigi said his office will work with traders to identify painters who will charge reasonable prices.

This will ensure the colours are harmonised and avoid shoddy work, he said.

The county government will also paint all walkways. After the repainting, the walkways will be paved with Cabro and unkempt pavements upgraded, Mwirigi said.

“When the two projects are done, the town that hosts the county government headquarters, will have a new look.”

Murang’a and Kenol towns are under the management of a new municipal board which is expected to improve sanitation services and business environment.

The board was inaugurated in February this year.

Board members include Benson Mwangi, James Waweru, Bernard Mwiya, Judy Maina, Charles Mwaniki, Abel Karanja and Judy Mwakira .

The board will have an uphill task of improving the sewerage system, water connectivity and garbage collection in the towns.

Kenol town, the gateway to the Mt Kenya region from Nairobi, is growing fast and lacks a sewerage system, posing a health risk to residents.