Cop arrested for stealing Chinese contractor's property

DCI detectives on Saturday arrested an AP officer from Kigumo subcounty, Murang’a county, who is suspected to have broken into the Northern Collector Tunnel contractor’s store.

The officer is suspected to have been part of a gang that was behind a break-in three weeks ago at the Chinese contractor’s site in Mairi area, Kigumo subcounty.

During the incident, property worth millions of shillings was lost.

On Tuesday, three other suspects, Paul Maina Muniu, Peter Kilele, and Ezekiel Mwangi, were arrested and some items believed to have been stolen during the incident recovered in Nairobi area.

According to Murang’a Criminal Investigations county director Julius Rutere, Kosgey is being held at Kigumo police station and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Rutere confirmed that the officer will be charged with robbery with violence before his case is consolidated with the other suspects’ cases.

The Sh6.9 billion tunnel that is 82 per cent complete is meant to boost water supply to Nairobi county by injecting 140,000 cubic meters of water into Ndaka-ini dam everyday.

On Monday, detectives arrested Kagundu-ini MCA Peter Mburu for conspiring to defraud a local contractor of Sh 2.9 million by printing fake contract documents that were meant to convince the contractor that he would win a tender to supply ballast to the Chinese company that is working on the tunnel.

The MCA was then charged with eight counts of forgery, fraud and conspiring to obtain money by false pretense.

Principal magistrate Agnes Mwangi released the MCA on a bond of Sh1.5 million with a surety of a similar amount as she scheduled the case for mention on April 16 while the hearing will be on July 26.