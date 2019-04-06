Chinga MCA leads protest against damaged road

Residents of Chinga in Othaya, Nyeri county, on Friday held a demonstration protesting the poor state of the Kariki-Muirungi Road.

They demanded the potholes on the road to be sealed and the road to be recarpeted.

MCA Kiruga Thuku, who led the demonstrations, said the contractor left stones on the roadside over six months ago further endangering the lives of road users.

Resident Shem Ngumo said the poor state of the road has compelled public transport vehicles to use alternative routes to Othaya, which has led to an increase in fares.

“Many vehicles and motorbikes have broken down on this road. It has been so expensive for them to use this road as their vehicles spend most of the time in garages,” he said.

Police had earlier attempted to stop the demonstrators who were filling the potholes with soil.

Nyeri South deputy OCPD Boniface Waghanu said the demonstration was illegal but the demonstrators and the MCA claimed to have notified the police.

They even showed the media a notification letter stamped by the authorities.

Efforts by the police to arrest the MCA for allegedly inciting residents failed as the residents shielded him.

John Mwangi said fare was increased from Sh70 to Sh100 due to the poor state of the road.

“There have also been so many accidents along this road with many people losing their lives,” he said.

They said those who have been working on the road do shoddy work.

James Mureithi said stones that were abandoned by the roadside should be removed.