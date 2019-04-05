Senate postpones Gichuru-Rironi road visit

Persons affected by expansion of the James Gichuru-Rironi section of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway will wait for another week for a Senate report on their compensation.

The Senate Roads committee postponed a tour of the site yesterday to attend President Kenyatta's State of the Nation Address.

The Senate intervened after affected persons threatened to stop the Sh16.4 billion project.

The group calling itself People Affected by the Project includes business persons, landlords, farmers and churches leaders.

PAP secretary Kimani Njuki said they received communication from the committee that they had postponed the visit to hear the President.

Njuki said they met the Senate and tabled their grievances.

The meeting was attended by officials from the National Land Commission, Treasury and the ministries of Finance and Lands.

"We were told feedback would be given today. We will have to wait since our people are angry and willing to go court if the report will not solve our grievances" he said.

The Senate committee led by chairman Kimani Wamatangi was to tour Uthiru, Kinoo, Gitaru, Kiambaa, Rironi and Kamandura.

PAP members say they have suffered losses since 2015 when their houses were marked for demolition and tenants vacated.

Emily Wangare said she closed her hotel in Kinoo when a building she had rented became dusty due to construction works.

Wangare said her landlord had built a Sh40 million flat with a bank loan and is now selling his properties to repay.

"It is serious. These people need to be compensated. They should sue if the Senate report will not favour them," she said.