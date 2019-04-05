Nyeri governor nominates new Agriculture CEC

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has nominated James Wachihi as CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

The governor forwarded the name of the 35-year-old to the county assembly for vetting.

Wachihi graduated 10 years ago with a Bachelors degree in Agricultural Economics and Resource Management at Moi University.

He has worked with several agribusiness companies and projects including the Kenya Dairy Board, East Africa Dairy Development Project-Heifer International and Agricom Resource Centre.

He is currently project manager of Economic Development and Livestock Investment Project in Dhusamareb District of Somalia.

If approved, the agricultural economist will replace Henry Kinyua who quit after landing a job with an international NGO based in the United States.

Finance CEC Robert Thuo has been heading in Agriculture in acting capacity.