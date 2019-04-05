AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS GRADUATE

Nyeri governor nominates new Agriculture CEC

If approved, will replace Henry Kinyua who landed US job

In Summary

•Docket has been headed by Finance CEC in an acting capacity since December

James Wachihi, the nominee CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
AWAITING APPROVAL: James Wachihi, the nominee CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has nominated James Wachihi as CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

The governor forwarded the name of the 35-year-old to the county assembly for vetting. 

Wachihi graduated 10 years ago with a Bachelors degree in Agricultural Economics and Resource Management at Moi University.

He has worked with several agribusiness companies and projects including the Kenya Dairy Board, East Africa Dairy Development Project-Heifer International and Agricom Resource Centre.

He is currently project manager of Economic Development and Livestock Investment Project in Dhusamareb District of Somalia.

If approved, the agricultural economist will replace Henry Kinyua who quit after landing a job with an international NGO based in the United States.

Finance CEC Robert Thuo has been heading in Agriculture in acting capacity.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
05 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Mombasa church curses 'satanic' Huduma Namba
    5h ago Coast

  3. Please don't separate, Uhuru & Ruto urged
    8h ago Central

  4. Over 8,300 adolescent pregnancies in Makueni last year
    18h ago Eastern

  5. Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, ...
    18h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES