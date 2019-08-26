Make yoghurt and butter, governor tells Kericho farmers

Dairy farmers, who are facing stiff competition from milk hawkers, have no option but to go for value addition, Kericho Governor Prof Paul Chepkwony has said.

He lamented that some dairy farmers had abandoned some milk cooling plants claiming they were not getting enough milk for processing due to completion from hawkers.

While launching new milk cooling plants in six Kericho sub-counties last Friday outside his Kericho town office, the governor told all dairy farmers who had abandoned their cooling plants to go for value addition if they expect to remain relevant in the farming sector.

Besides tea, coffee and sugarcane farming, Kericho is a top producer of milk.

“You can still make huge profits if you diversify through yoghourt, ghee and butter making from the little milk you get and remain competitive in the dairy farming business,” Chepkwony told farmers.

The governor was reacting to reports that some farmers mainly from Belgut Sub County had abandoned their milk cooling plants due to stiff completion from hawkers.

He told the farmers he was ready to meet them and see how they could revive their stalled plants through value addition.

He said there were plans to increase from 20,000 to 50,000 high breed calfs to ensure there was sufficient milk.