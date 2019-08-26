FORMER COUNCILLOR

Kalonzo attends burial of his former primary school teacher

Funeral was attended by several area MPs

• In 1992, the teacher became Kanzanzu ward councillor and then chairman of defunct Mwingi Town Council. 

• He taught Kalonzo at Tseikuru Primary School in the 1960s. 

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Counties
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Joseph Munyambu's widow Lydia Wanza during the funeral service
BURIAL: Joseph Munyambu's widow Lydia Wanza during the funeral service
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Kenya's special envoy to South Sudan Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday led thousands of mourners in giving a sendoff to his former primary school teacher in Mwingi Central, Kitui. 

Joseph Musyoka Munyambu taught the Wiper leader at Tseikuru Primary School in the 1960s. In 1992, he became Kanzanzu ward councillor and then chairman of defunct Mwingi Town Council.

Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo, Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the funeral service
FORMER TEACHER: Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo, Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the funeral service
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Munyambu died at the Mwingi Level 4 Hospital on August 10.  

The service was held at Kalisasi Primary School while the burial was at his home a stone-throw away. It was graced by area MP Gideon Mulyungi and former Kitui Senator David Musila.

Also present were MPs Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga) and Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and area MCA Mary Kanini.

Sons of Joseph Musyoka Munyambu; Laban, Livingstone, Lazarus, Luka and Leonard at the funeral service
BURIAL: Sons of Joseph Musyoka Munyambu; Laban, Livingstone, Lazarus, Luka and Leonard at the funeral service
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Joseph Musyoka Munyambu's brother George Kiteme, former Kitui Senator David Musila and journalist Dorcas Mbai during the funeral service
BURIAL: Joseph Musyoka Munyambu's brother George Kiteme, former Kitui Senator David Musila and journalist Dorcas Mbai during the funeral service
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Joseph Musyoka Munyambu's daughters Lucia and Lena during the funeral service
BURIAL: Joseph Musyoka Munyambu's daughters Lucia and Lena during the funeral service
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Joseph Musyoka Munyambu's mother Loise Mungai speaks at the service
EULOGISED: Joseph Musyoka Munyambu's mother Loise Mungai speaks at the service
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Counties
