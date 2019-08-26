Kalonzo attends burial of his former primary school teacher

• In 1992, the teacher became Kanzanzu ward councillor and then chairman of defunct Mwingi Town Council.
Kenya's special envoy to South Sudan Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday led thousands of mourners in giving a sendoff to his former primary school teacher in Mwingi Central, Kitui.
Joseph Musyoka Munyambu taught the Wiper leader at Tseikuru Primary School in the 1960s. In 1992, he became Kanzanzu ward councillor and then chairman of defunct Mwingi Town Council.
Munyambu died at the Mwingi Level 4 Hospital on August 10.
The service was held at Kalisasi Primary School while the burial was at his home a stone-throw away. It was graced by area MP Gideon Mulyungi and former Kitui Senator David Musila.
Also present were MPs Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga) and Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and area MCA Mary Kanini.