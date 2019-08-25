[PHOTO] Champion David Rudisha injured in Nyamira road accident

In Summary
World champion athlete David Rudisha was on Sunday involved in a dawn accident in Kijauri, Borabu, Nyamira county.
Rudisaha's car collided with an Ena Coach bus heading to Nairobi from Kisii.
Keroka OCPD Walter Opondo said the athlete's car was badly damaged. It is still unclear who was driving the car during the time of the accident.
Keroka Police Chief Walter Opondo said there were no deaths.
He said Rudisha was first rushed to Gucha Hospital in Keroka town where he was treated for minor injuries before he was discharged.
" He was treated and allowed to go home," Opondo said.
