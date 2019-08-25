[PHOTO] Champion David Rudisha injured in Nyamira road accident

In Summary

• The athlete's car was badly damaged

by MAGATI OBEBO
Counties
25 August 2019 - 12:44
David Rudisha's Toyota Land Cruiser on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
David Rudisha's Toyota Land Cruiser on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Image: KIPLANG'AT KIRUI

World champion athlete David Rudisha was on Sunday involved in a dawn accident in Kijauri, Borabu, Nyamira county.

Rudisaha's car collided with an Ena Coach bus heading to Nairobi from Kisii.

Keroka OCPD Walter Opondo said the athlete's car was badly damaged. It is still unclear who was driving the car during the time of the accident.

Keroka Police Chief Walter Opondo said there were no deaths.

He said Rudisha was first rushed to Gucha Hospital in Keroka town where he was treated for minor injuries before he was discharged.

" He was treated and allowed to go home," Opondo said.

Athletes want a stadium put up in Kilgoris in honour of the late Rudisha

Top athletes want a memorial stadium set up in Kilgoris in honour of the late Daniel Rudisha.
Sports
5 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGATI OBEBO
Counties
25 August 2019 - 12:44

Most Popular

  1. Sabina Chege: I was never De' Mathew's lover
    20h ago Central

  2. Let nobody come between us, De Mathew's wives say
    22h ago Central

  3. Census enumerator gang raped in Maseno
    1h ago Nyanza

  4. Tamco organisation to construct Sh.80 million building
    19h ago Central

  5. Detectives investigate ferry-ship near tragedy
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos