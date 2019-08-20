Ngilu strikes deal with groups on controversial multi-million shillings ballast crusher

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has struck a deal to resolve the controversy surrounding the ballast crusher her government set up in Kwa Kilui in Yatta.

The project is expected to provide 23 million tonnes of ballast required for the construction of Thwake Dam, a project that is underway a few kilometres away.

Ngilu has touted the project as a game-changer, saying it will create employment and wealth for residents. MCAs have however opposed it, saying it is not based on any legal framework or policy.

The ward representatives said the initial machinery was not transparently procured and the crusher ownership remains unclear.

In the 2019 budget proposal, the county executive allocated Sh70 million for the crusher project but MCAs slashed the amount to zero.

The country assembly said they would only approve the allocation of the crusher only after it is anchored in law.

On Thursday, Ngilu held a meeting with leaders of two cooperative societies, where it was agreed the groups and community members in Yatta-Kwa Vonza and Kanyangi wards would not only own share but also have a stake in the management of the crusher.

The resolutions for the meeting were signed by Ngilu and the chairmen of the Yatta Kwavonza/ Kanyonyoo and Lower Yatta multi-purpose cooperative societies Peter Kimaile and Elijah Kituli respectively.

It was agreed that once the County Corporation Bill is passed by the assembly, the ballast crusher would become a county parastatal and community members and cooperatives will be allocated shares and be included in the management.

The meeting also agreed that residents whose land is endowed with stones would be allowed to sell them to the ballast crusher to raise income.