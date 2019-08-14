MOB JUSTICE

Robbery suspect lynched in Kinangop, three accomplices arrested

Residents accused them of milking cows at night, mugging and other crimes

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
14 August 2019 - 00:00
A robbery suspect was on Monday lynched in Engineer town in Kinangop and his three accomplices arrested.

Residents said the man and his gang were behind several cases of attacks in the area. They accused the suspects of milking cows at night and selling the product to local traders.

 
 

Farmers have often complained their cows were being milked at night by unknown people. Fred Wambugu said he was attacked on his way home. He identified one of the arrested suspects as his attacker.

He said he mobilized residents who went to the man's home and arrested him. The suspect identified his two accomplices who were also arrested. They confessed to robberies within the area.

"He was beaten before he led us to the other two suspects. Police arrived in time and took them to the station,” Wambugu said.

The fourth suspect, believed to be the gang's ringleader, arrived later and was lynched. “The three suspects who were beaten by the public confessed to stealing home property and milking cows at night before they were rescued,” said Wambugu.

Area chief Magdeline Kariuki confirmed the arrests. She said the suspects would be taken to court. "We believe the suspects are behind the criminal incidents including housebreaking and mugging around the town,” Kariuki said.

In Naivasha, thugs raided Rocky Hotel on Monday night after tying up guards at the premises. The robbers who had guns stole electronics and liquor.

Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru said they were making good progress with investigations and promised arrests soon.

 
 

“Our officers are studying CCTV footage and with the help of the guards from the hotel, we expect to get good leads,” Waweru said.

 

edited by peter obuya

Counties
