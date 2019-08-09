BUMPER YIELD

Bungoma to harvest 5 million bags of maize

Farmers cautioned against selling their produce to brokers at throwaway prices

In Summary

• CEC says Bungoma will this year have enough food due to a bumper harvest

• Farmers urged to sell their crop to NCPB for better prices

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Counties
09 August 2019 - 00:00
Bungoma Agriculture executive Mathews Makanda
Bungoma Agriculture executive Mathews Makanda
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Maize famers in Bungoma county expect to harvest close to five million bags as the harvest season begins.

Bungoma  Agriculture executive Mathews Makanda told the Star on Wednesday farmers from parts of Sirisia, Kanduyi, Bumula, Kabuchai and lower Mt Elgon have began harvesting.

Makanda said Bungoma will this year have enough food due to the bumper harvest.

"The county through my ministry gave out free fertiliser to vulnerable farmers early this year. But some people spread propaganda that the fertiliser was not good and had stones," he said.

He said most farmers have said the fertilizer was good and has boosted yields.

"For the first time we as Bungoma people expect to harvest close to five million bags of maize," Makanda said.

He said farmers should sell their maize to National Cereals and Produce Boards for better prices.

 

"We want to warn our farmers that during harvest time we usually have brokers and middlemen who come and buy maize for as low as Sh30 for two kilos and after three months they sell it for Sh100," he said.

"We are saying don’t sell your maize to these brokers but take it to the cereals board where you will get a good price."

