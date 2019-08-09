Bungoma to harvest 5 million bags of maize

Maize famers in Bungoma county expect to harvest close to five million bags as the harvest season begins.

Bungoma Agriculture executive Mathews Makanda told the Star on Wednesday farmers from parts of Sirisia, Kanduyi, Bumula, Kabuchai and lower Mt Elgon have began harvesting.

Makanda said Bungoma will this year have enough food due to the bumper harvest.

"The county through my ministry gave out free fertiliser to vulnerable farmers early this year. But some people spread propaganda that the fertiliser was not good and had stones," he said.

He said most farmers have said the fertilizer was good and has boosted yields.

"For the first time we as Bungoma people expect to harvest close to five million bags of maize," Makanda said.

He said farmers should sell their maize to National Cereals and Produce Boards for better prices.

"We want to warn our farmers that during harvest time we usually have brokers and middlemen who come and buy maize for as low as Sh30 for two kilos and after three months they sell it for Sh100," he said.

"We are saying don’t sell your maize to these brokers but take it to the cereals board where you will get a good price."