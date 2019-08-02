Close

MYSTERY

Severed infant's head shocks Kyuso villagers

It was not immediately known who the mother of the dead infant was.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Counties
02 August 2019 - 00:00
It was evening, and the herdboys were looking to take the cattle back home and rest for the day. 

But something drew their attention. A dog ran past them, carrying what they suspected to be human flesh. 

On investigating, they found a severed head of a newborn child in the thicket from which the dog had come. They raised the alarm to alert other villagers.

The Wednesday incident left residents of Itivanzou village in Kyuso subcounty reeling from the discovery.

Kyuso sub-county police boss Charles Machinji said on Thursday that the incident was reported to the police by the Itivanzou assistant chief Catherine Kathina after officers had visited the day before.

“It was established that the head belonged to an infant who was estimated to be three days old,” Machinji said. 

He said the police suspected the rest of the infant's body had been devoured by the dog. It was not immediately known who the mother of the dead infant was.

Machinji said police collected the head and took it to the Kyuso subcounty morgue as investigations about the dead child's mother are conducted.

(edited by O. Owino)

