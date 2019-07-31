Khalwale tells Mudavadi, Wetang'ula to join Ruto camp for 2022

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has asked ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to swallow their pride and join the Deputy President's camp.

Khalwale said that although the two leaders and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya qualify to run for the presidency, they will all lose to DP William Ruto in 2022.

The Jubilee defector said that Luhya leaders interested in the presidency should back the DP, who stands better chances of succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta.

He spoke on Monday at a fundraiser in Likuyani constituency.

“The late Masinde Muliro and Kijana Wamalwa swallowed their pride to move closer to power and bring development to Western. My brothers must know that it is not what you want that you get but you get what you deserve,” Khalwale said.

The former senator said that DP Ruto was keen on working with the Luhya community.

Mudavadi and Wetang'ula pledged two weeks ago in Bungoma that nothing will stop them from working together in 2022.

Khalwale was accused of stalling the proposed merger between ANC and Ford Kenya after it was allegedly infiltrated by the DP's camp.

Khalwale contested for the Kakamega governorship on Ford Kenya ticket, a Nasa affiliate in 2017 but has lately become the fiercest defender for the DP in Western.

He is the main champion of the DP's course in the Western region at the moment after Jubilee MPs in the area who earlier drummed up support for the DP went silent.

The former Ford Kenya stalwart challenged ODM leader Raila Odinga to retire from politics and leave Kenyans to make decisions of their own.

He said that Raila’s ODM opposition to the Punguza Mizigo constitutional amendment bill was in bad taste.

“Ekuru Aukot has come up with a Bill to reduce the burden on Kenyans but Raila’s party wants to increase the burden,” he said.

Kenyans must not be held to ransom to change the Constitution until Raila’s job is created,” Khalwale said.

Khalwale said that Raila and his party should help enrich the Punguza Mizigo Bill instead of demonising it while plotting how to increase the wage bill by creating positions for themselves.

(edited by O. Owino)