Stop complaining and lobby for key state jobs, Jubilee MPs told

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has accused Jubilee MPs from Western of failing to advocate for the Luhya community in government.

Malala asked the MPs to engage with the government and seek key appointments for professionals from the region.

Malala told Mumias East MP Ben Washiali, Navakholo’s Emmanuel Wangwe, Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Sirisia’s John Waluke to lobby for Luhyas to be appointed to the Cabinet.

“We should not be seeing our brothers in Jubilee complaining in public about Cabinet positions when they can ask DP William Ruto to lobby for the region,” he said.

Wangwe said last week’s reorganisation of the government by President Uhuru Kenyatta did not recognise Luhyas, even after former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was relieved of his position in March. He spoke during the launch of the Mwale Hamptons Cancer Centre in Butere on Friday.

Wangwe said though Gordon Kihalangwa had been moved to the defence as Principal Secretary, the Cabinet slot which was taken from Echesa is still required in the Western region.

“We have seen some Cabinet secretaries gather in hotels to discuss their issues, but for us we have no one to represent us in those meetings,” Wangwe said.

Earlier, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Lugari MP Ayub Savula accused DP Ruto of launching fake projects in Western to hoodwink Luhyas into supporting his bid in 2022.

Most of the projects launched in the region by the DP in the last two years have not taken off yet.