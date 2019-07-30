Close

SH20M CAPITAL

Oparanya seeks to form fish co-operative with Ojaamong

Says red meat associated with diseases

In Summary

• Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says Kakamega residents love fish.

• Partnership will boost the economy of Busia.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is seeking to partner with his Busia counterpart Sospeter Ojaamong to form a fish cooperative to help curb diseases caused by red meat.

The project's initial capital is Sh20 million. 

The leaders were at Harvester Centre Fellowship in Port Victoria in Busia yesterday during a special offering in aid of construction projects.

Oparanya said Kakamega residents love fish. "Ojaamong should also form a cooperative here in Busia so that we can buy fish from it," Oparanya said.

"Our people have been going to Kisumu and yet our brothers in Busia can execute that task to promote the economy of the county. We will also need fingerlings from Busia instead of travelling to Nandi county to buy them."

At the same time, Oparanya who is also the Council of Governors chairman, said county chiefs will not relent in the pushing for devolved units to get Sh335 billion from the Exchequer instead of Sh316 billion recommended by the government.

He questioned why MPs are pushing for an additional Sh5 billion to boost the National Government-CDF kitty and yet they want money for the counties reduced. 

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

