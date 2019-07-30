Close

CHILDREN AT RISK

Kakamega lagging in key immunizations

Vaccinations still needed for measles, polio, tetanus and other dangerous and highly contagious diseases

In Summary

• Aim is to achieve at least 90 per cent coverage but Kakamega's coverage is only  79 per cent.

• Lack of vaccines and understaffing in public health facilities contribute to low vaccination coverage.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Counties
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Health worker prepares to administer a vaccine.
VACCINE SHORTAGE: Health worker prepares to administer a vaccine.
Image: FILE

Kakamega county is yet to achieve the National Vaccine Action Plan targets for immunization for measles, polio, tetanus and other dangerous and highly contagious diseases. 

The NVAP recommends at least 90 per cent coverage but Kakamega's coverage stands at only 79 per cent,  director of medical services Dr Arthur Andere said.

“As a county, we have not reached our target. However, we want to reach all the children across the 12 subcounties,” Andere said.

 

He said the county was determined to increase penetration by providing routine immunisation services at all health facilities.

Kenya Aids NGOs Consortium (Kanco) director Morine Asembo cited lack of vaccines and understaffing in public health facilities as some factors contributing to low vaccination coverage.

“We are lobbying both the assembly and the executive to budget funds to support the vaccination programmes as a remedial measure,” Asembo told journalists after meeting the assembly Health committee.

She said county hospitals ran out of measles vaccine more than a month ago.

“Mothers taking their children for measles vaccination are turned away because the vaccine is not available,” Asembo said.

She said that health workers concentrate more on patients at the expense of administering vaccinations in hospitals.

“We are working closely with the county government and hope a special fund will be created to ensure children under five years receive all the mandatory 11 vaccines without fail.” She said.

 

Asembo said the lives of hundreds of children under five children were at risk because of the low attention on immunization in the county.

Andere said Kakamega HIV/Aids rate is declining. He said the estimated prevalence is 4.5 per cent, down from 5.9 per cent recorded in 2015.

The Kenya Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment initiative in collaboration with other stakeholders aims to have at least one million people tested for HIV.

(Edited by V. Graham)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Counties
30 July 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Oparanya: We know where the money we want is
    1d ago Western

  2. Courts orders popular Embu building demolished
    1d ago Eastern

  3. Threats, insults won’t derail Uhuru’s growth agenda, Munya ...
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Man who watered thirsty wildlife honoured
    3d ago Coast

  5. Kenyans remember four fallen heroes
    4yr ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos