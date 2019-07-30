Kakamega lagging in key immunizations

Kakamega county is yet to achieve the National Vaccine Action Plan targets for immunization for measles, polio, tetanus and other dangerous and highly contagious diseases.

The NVAP recommends at least 90 per cent coverage but Kakamega's coverage stands at only 79 per cent, director of medical services Dr Arthur Andere said.

“As a county, we have not reached our target. However, we want to reach all the children across the 12 subcounties,” Andere said.

He said the county was determined to increase penetration by providing routine immunisation services at all health facilities.

Kenya Aids NGOs Consortium (Kanco) director Morine Asembo cited lack of vaccines and understaffing in public health facilities as some factors contributing to low vaccination coverage.

“We are lobbying both the assembly and the executive to budget funds to support the vaccination programmes as a remedial measure,” Asembo told journalists after meeting the assembly Health committee.

She said county hospitals ran out of measles vaccine more than a month ago.

“Mothers taking their children for measles vaccination are turned away because the vaccine is not available,” Asembo said.

She said that health workers concentrate more on patients at the expense of administering vaccinations in hospitals.

“We are working closely with the county government and hope a special fund will be created to ensure children under five years receive all the mandatory 11 vaccines without fail.” She said.

Asembo said the lives of hundreds of children under five children were at risk because of the low attention on immunization in the county.

Andere said Kakamega HIV/Aids rate is declining. He said the estimated prevalence is 4.5 per cent, down from 5.9 per cent recorded in 2015.

The Kenya Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment initiative in collaboration with other stakeholders aims to have at least one million people tested for HIV.

(Edited by V. Graham)