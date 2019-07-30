Close

COURT ORDER

GSU officer accused of shooting colleague to be held for 14 days

Nesco and his colleague Stephen Mukangi are said to have been assigned duties of manning Tower 2 at Wilson Airport

In Summary

• The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit sought to detain Samson Nesco for 21 days.

• Nesco says his AK-47 rifle was snatched from him, prompting him to run for his life.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
Counties
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Threat bullet
Threat bullet

A GSU officer accused of shooting his colleague on Saturday near Wilson Airport will be detained for 14 days at a Nairobi police station pending investigations.

The order was issued despite an application by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit to have Samson Nesco detained for 21 days. The accused will appear at a Milimani court on August 12.

On July 27, Nesco and his colleague Stephen Mukangi are said to have been assigned duties of manning Tower 2 at the airport. They were approached by two individuals dressed in GSU uniform. The two allegedly sought their help over a broken-down police vehicle at the Southern by-pass.

Upon reaching the bypass, another two officers, allegedly from the GSU, joined the four and immediately “attacked Nesco and the deceased".

Nesco says his AK-47 rifle was snatched from him, prompting him to run for his life.

In its application, the ATPU sought to investigate Nesco over a murder offence, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, loss of firearm and ammunition and commission of a terrorist act.

