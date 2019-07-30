GSU officer accused of shooting colleague to be held for 14 days

A GSU officer accused of shooting his colleague on Saturday near Wilson Airport will be detained for 14 days at a Nairobi police station pending investigations.

The order was issued despite an application by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit to have Samson Nesco detained for 21 days. The accused will appear at a Milimani court on August 12.

On July 27, Nesco and his colleague Stephen Mukangi are said to have been assigned duties of manning Tower 2 at the airport. They were approached by two individuals dressed in GSU uniform. The two allegedly sought their help over a broken-down police vehicle at the Southern by-pass.

Upon reaching the bypass, another two officers, allegedly from the GSU, joined the four and immediately “attacked Nesco and the deceased".

Nesco says his AK-47 rifle was snatched from him, prompting him to run for his life.

In its application, the ATPU sought to investigate Nesco over a murder offence, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, loss of firearm and ammunition and commission of a terrorist act.