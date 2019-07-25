Close

STORING ADVISED

Don't sell your maize cheap, Busia farmers urged

Deputy governor says maize sold at low prices now will be resold to them at exorbitant prices

In Summary

• Deputy Governor tells farmers to use storage bags that prevent pests

• Mulomi says disposing of entire harvest at throwaway prices would be catastrophic 

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
25 July 2019 - 00:00
Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi in Budalang’i
'SELLING AT LOW PRICES': Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi in Budalang’i
Image: GILBERT OCHIENG

Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi has cautioned farmers against selling their maize at current low prices. 

Speaking after commissioning an ECDE classroom at Kolait Primary School in Teso North, Mulomi said disposing of the entire harvest at throwaway prices would be catastrophic when the same maize is resold to farmers at exorbitant costs. 

“Farmers need to get storage bags that prevent post-harvest losses. Once tied properly, the bags prevent pests from reaching the grains. They also suffocate the pests already in the bags,” he said. 

Hermetic storage bags are used to preserve dried cereals and pulses without the use of any pesticide.

The county government has constructed 310 ECDE classrooms across the county. Construction of 40 classrooms is ongoing, while 100 have been earmarked for construction to bring the total number to 450. 

Mulomi urged school boards of management to adopt reusable toilets, instead of pit latrines which are abandoned once the fill up.

Education executive John Mwami said the county government will construct one classroom at Kolait Boys' Primary School. 

He said he is in talks with MCAs to top up the chairs per ECDE centre from the current 34 to 100 through the Ward Development Fund. 

The department has equipped Vocational Training Centres and topped up the fees by Sh5,000 to Sh20,000, Mwami said.

"What is left is for parents to send their children to the centres across the county". 

He urged students in universities, technical training institutes and Kenya Medical Training Centres to apply for the Helb. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

 
 

MORE:

Country has enough maize, insists Kiunjuri

CS says the maize will last till June, more coming in from Tanzania.
News
2 months ago

Start importing maize to avert crisis - expert

Industry insider predicts a maize crisis in July if Agriculture CS does not begin importation immediately
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
25 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Sudi: I can be a better President than Uhuru
    8h ago Rift Valley

  2. Ex-Nairobi county finance boss to pay state Sh282m
    14h ago Nairobi

  3. Raila's sister gets new job as Sonko appoints NWSC board
    9h ago Nairobi

  4. Judge in land feud with gardener, boda boda
    1d ago Eastern

  5. Ferry services paralysed after Canter plunges into ocean
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos