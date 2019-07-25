Don't sell your maize cheap, Busia farmers urged

Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi has cautioned farmers against selling their maize at current low prices.

Speaking after commissioning an ECDE classroom at Kolait Primary School in Teso North, Mulomi said disposing of the entire harvest at throwaway prices would be catastrophic when the same maize is resold to farmers at exorbitant costs.

“Farmers need to get storage bags that prevent post-harvest losses. Once tied properly, the bags prevent pests from reaching the grains. They also suffocate the pests already in the bags,” he said.

Hermetic storage bags are used to preserve dried cereals and pulses without the use of any pesticide.

The county government has constructed 310 ECDE classrooms across the county. Construction of 40 classrooms is ongoing, while 100 have been earmarked for construction to bring the total number to 450.

Mulomi urged school boards of management to adopt reusable toilets, instead of pit latrines which are abandoned once the fill up.

Education executive John Mwami said the county government will construct one classroom at Kolait Boys' Primary School.

He said he is in talks with MCAs to top up the chairs per ECDE centre from the current 34 to 100 through the Ward Development Fund.

The department has equipped Vocational Training Centres and topped up the fees by Sh5,000 to Sh20,000, Mwami said.

"What is left is for parents to send their children to the centres across the county".

He urged students in universities, technical training institutes and Kenya Medical Training Centres to apply for the Helb.

