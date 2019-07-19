Close

Bomet MCAs warns against altering SGR route

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Workers on site of the SGR.
Image: ENOS TECHE

A section of Bomet MCAs have warned against attempts by the government to alter the standard gauge railway route, saying it will be met with harsh repercussions.

They said they are aware of spirited efforts by some influential individuals in the Jubilee administration to divert the project’s route to favour particular regions.

“We know there are some individuals in this government who are keen on changing the route of this railway but we are warning them that they should not attempt because it will be met with great resistance,” said Embomos Ward Rep Robert Serbai.

 
 

He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to live up to his dream of ensuring the multi-billion shilling project is completed during his tenure to guarantee fairness.

The lawmaker pointed out all regions deserve development and economic growth.  He said if it means taking another loan to ensure the project is completed so as to achieve its purpose, Uhuru should go for it from other willing countries since Kenyans stand to benefit from its completion.

Phase one of the project which is 485km starts from Mombasa and ends in Nairobi while phase two which is 120km extends from Nairobi to Naivasha.

Phase three of the SGR was to stretch from Naivasha through Bomet to Kisumu.

 

 

