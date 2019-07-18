State to use high-tech in census for accuracy

The government will use digital technology to ensure high accuracy in the national census next month, an official has said.

Bungoma county census manager William Etwasi said the 2019 Housing and Population Census will be conducted using computer aided personal interviewing technique.

Enumerators will capture the information directly using tablets to increase accuracy and for faster processing of data unlike in past when information was collected manually.

Meanwhile, Bungoma county commissioner Stephen Kihara has asked local FM radio stations to stop misleading the public on the outcome of the just concluded recruitment of census personnel.

Kihara said the exercise was above board, adding that it was concluded on time as per the national secretariat guidelines and without any hitches.

He said thousands of applications were received for each position but only a handful were required.

Kihara said the exercise revelaed serious unemployment especially among the youth.

He said most of the youth who applied had tertiary training with diplomas, degrees and some with master’s degrees.

Etwasi said 1,017 applications were received for the position of ICT supervisor but only 58 were required.

He said 26,000 applications were received for the position of content supervisor but only 586 have been selected.

For the position of enumerators, about 130,000 applications were received but only 3,735 were required.