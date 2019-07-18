Involve pastoralists in Kenya-Uganda border deal – Dado

Devolution CAS Hussein Dado has said the Kenya-Uganda border peace deal among pastoralists could fail if it is imposed without their input.

Indigenous knowledge and experience of pastoralist communities must inform interventions in ASAL areas, Dado said on Tuesday. He is the former Tana River governor.

He told the Joint Kenya-Uganda Technical Committee on the Pokot, Turkana and Karamojong (Uganda) cross-border peace process that for sustainable peace, the communities must be involved.

The technical team is led by the Permanent Secretary Micah Powon.

The peace deal seeks to end the perennial conflict among the Pokots, the Turkana and the Karamojong.

Dado said, "The unique aspects of indigenous knowledge of pastoralist communities are often overlooked in designing government and donor programmes in these arid regions."

This lack of involvement makes them fail in the long run, he said.

Dado, who is also in charge of ASAL programmes, said the peace process could fail if foreign ideas are imposed on the three communities.

“The tendency to parachute in with a programme for the people while disregarding their existing useful knowledge has killed many noble interventions,” he said.