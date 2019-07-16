CJ Maraga puts lazy contractors on notice

All contractors engaged in the World Bank sponsored Judiciary Performance Improvement Project to complete work by October next year or be thrown out, Chief Justice David Maraga has said.

The Judiciary is implementing more than 56 projects across the country. Out of these, 31 are funded by the exchequer while 25 of them are supported by JPIP which has supported many court projects over the past six years.

“I ask the contractors who are engaged in the JPIP- funded projects to ensure they complete them within the strict timelines of the funding programme, now extended until the end of October next year,” he said.

We will not hesitate to terminate contracts where we realise the contractors are incapable of completing work on time, Maraga said.

The CJ expressed confidence that many of the government funded projects that have in the past year suffered unfortunate delays due to hitches in funding will progress by end of the current financial year following allocation for the Judiciary in the 2019-2020 budget.

Maraga made the remarks on Friday when he opened the newly constructed Vihiga law courts near Majengo town on Friday.