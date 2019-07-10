Close

PIET GIRLS' ACADEMY

Three Kwale girls charged with attempted arson

They were caught with diesel by matron following unrest , alleged to have planned to burn dormitory

In Summary

• One suspect aged 20, all released on bond.

• Alleged to have planned to set fire to school's Tumaini House, all deny wrongdoing. 

by KNA
Counties
10 July 2019 - 00:00
Three Kwale girls charged with attempted arson
Three Kwale girls charged with attempted arson
Image: THE STAR

Three Piet Girls' Academy students were charged on Monday with attempting to burn their school hostel. 

The three Form 2 students appeared before a Kwale magistrate's court after they were arrested in possession of flammable liquids. 

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Christine Auka. 

The court heard that the accused were caught with a jerrycan containing diesel and were planning to set fire to Tumaini House dormitory. 

They were caught by the school matron last week following unrest at the school in Matuga sublocation of Kwale county. 

An assessment was carried out to determine the suspects' ages.

Representing the three accused, lawyer Kisiwa Koja pleaded with the court to release them on bail. 

He objected to the prosecution's request to remand the students, on grounds that they were minors. 

Prosecutor Kigira Millicent objected, saying one was aged over 18 — age 20. 

She added that the first accused should be remanded at Kwale Women's prison and the second and third accused at Likoni children’s home. 

They were ordered released on a Sh100,000 bond each and a surety of similar amount, or alternative cash bail of Sh60, 000 each. 

Their case will be mentioned on July 23 and heard on November 7

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Two St.Marks girls charged with attempted arson, held at Eldoret Juvenile

Two students of St Marks girls secondary have been remanded at Eldoret Juvenile after they were unable to raise Sh100, 000cash bail or Sh200 000 ...
News
11 months ago

Two Kisumu Day students charged over attempted arson

Two students from Kisumu Day secondary have been charged with an attempted arson.The two were arraigned before Kisumu Chief Magistrate Julius ...
News
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KNA
Counties
10 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I've mobilised enough resources - Ruto
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Uhuru blasts Coast MPs opposed to KNSL revival
    20h ago Coast

  3. Duale wants Magoha to probe mass KCSE failure in North ...
    21h ago North Eastern

  4. Tycoons cited in container terminal saga
    1w ago Coast

  5. Embu leaders differ over Wambora succession
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos