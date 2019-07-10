Three Kwale girls charged with attempted arson

Three Piet Girls' Academy students were charged on Monday with attempting to burn their school hostel.

The three Form 2 students appeared before a Kwale magistrate's court after they were arrested in possession of flammable liquids.

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Christine Auka.

The court heard that the accused were caught with a jerrycan containing diesel and were planning to set fire to Tumaini House dormitory.

They were caught by the school matron last week following unrest at the school in Matuga sublocation of Kwale county.

An assessment was carried out to determine the suspects' ages.

Representing the three accused, lawyer Kisiwa Koja pleaded with the court to release them on bail.

He objected to the prosecution's request to remand the students, on grounds that they were minors.

Prosecutor Kigira Millicent objected, saying one was aged over 18 — age 20.

She added that the first accused should be remanded at Kwale Women's prison and the second and third accused at Likoni children’s home.

They were ordered released on a Sh100,000 bond each and a surety of similar amount, or alternative cash bail of Sh60, 000 each.

Their case will be mentioned on July 23 and heard on November 7.

Edited by R.Wamochie