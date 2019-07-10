Fees-free training attracts 190,000 learners in TVETs

More than 190,000 students have enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education Training institutions since the introduction of capitation for learners.

Vocational and Technical Training PS Kevit Desai has also disclosed that a cluster of TVET institutions is being developed to incorporate hitherto unexploited talents.

This will ensure that the country's flagship projects under the Big Four agenda are realised as soon as possible.

Desai spoke at the weekend after inspecting the construction of the Sh40 million Moyale Technical Training Institute.

He said technical training institutions will be upgraded to meet the industrial needs of the country and create jobs.

The PS said more than 2, 000 people will be hired to teach in those institutions. The trainers will be equipped with tools and skills in competency-based education.