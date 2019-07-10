Close

PREPARING FOR TAKEOFF

Fees-free training attracts 190,000 learners in TVETs

This will ensure that the flagship projects under the Big Four agenda are realised as soon as possible

In Summary

• A cluster of TVET institutions is being developed to incorporate hitherto unexploited talents.

• Technical training institutions to be upgraded to cater to the industrial needs of the country.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Counties
10 July 2019 - 00:00
TVET PS Kevit Desai
TVET PS Kevit Desai
Image: Douglas Okiddy

More than 190,000 students have enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education Training institutions since the introduction of capitation for learners.

Vocational and Technical Training PS Kevit Desai has also disclosed that a cluster of TVET institutions is being developed to incorporate hitherto unexploited talents.

 

This will ensure that the country's flagship projects under the Big Four agenda are realised as soon as possible.

Desai spoke at the weekend after inspecting the construction of the Sh40 million Moyale Technical Training Institute.

He said technical training institutions will be upgraded to meet the industrial needs of the country and create jobs.

The PS said more than 2, 000 people will be hired to teach in those institutions. The trainers will be equipped with tools and skills in competency-based education.

MORE:

State to invest more in TVETs to achieve Big Four

Opwora says the Higher Education Loans Board fund has been increased from Sh300 million to Sh4 billion
Counties
1 week ago

CBET curriculum will impart skills, PS says

TVETs started implementing new curriculum in January.
Counties
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Counties
10 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I've mobilised enough resources - Ruto
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Uhuru blasts Coast MPs opposed to KNSL revival
    20h ago Coast

  3. Duale wants Magoha to probe mass KCSE failure in North ...
    21h ago North Eastern

  4. Tycoons cited in container terminal saga
    1w ago Coast

  5. Embu leaders differ over Wambora succession
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos