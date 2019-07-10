8 Usenge High students detained after denying arson charge

Eight students of Usenge High School were on Monday charged with planning to burn a dormitory in the institution.

They denied the charges before Bondo resident magistrate S.W. Mathenge. The magistrate directed that six of the students be detained at Usenge police station.

Mathenge said birth certificates of the six showed they were born in 2000 and as such were adults. The other two were minors and would be held at the Kisumu juvenile home.

The magistrate said the charge preferred against the students was a holding charge and that the prosecution may decide to amend it as investigations continue.

The students were arrested on Saturday. The prosecution said they were found with five litres of petrol and a matchbox at the school at around 7 pm.

The case will be mentioned on July 22 with the hearing set for September 2.

